New Year's Eve events happening in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - Major venues throughout Kansas City are preparing for New Year’s Eve, including the Power and Light District and Union Station.

The Power and Light District will open its doors at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the entertainment officially starting at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and will get you into a variety of bars.

"You can go from No Other Pub to Shark Bar or come down to McFadden’s, so you have access to all those and kind of choose your style,” said Marketing Manager for Kansas City Power and Light District Ashley Stout.

Union Station will also be holding a party including dancing, food, and drinks. Tickets for the all-inclusive event cost $110. The party starts at 9 p.m.

"It's inside a historic building so you walk in and you already have the wonderful atmosphere with the holiday decorations that are already here,” said Special Events Manager for Union Station Tammy Ruder.

RELATED | Comparing prices for New Year's Eve ride options

The Kansas City Zoo will have an event for children to ring in the New Year, including a ball drop at noon.

If you do plan to go out on New Year’s Eve there will be an increase police patrols. They will not only be looking for people drinking and driving, but also people lighting fireworks and celebratory gun fire.

Overland Park police told 41 Action News with so many options to get a ride home, including services like Uber and Lyft, they are less forgiving of people getting behind the wheel buzzed.

"We always want people to make good choices and good decisions and knowing that there are so much access out there to get a safe ride home and they don't reach out and take advantage of that it is concerning to us,” said Officer Brian Payne with the Overland Park Police Department.

Click here to see other New Year's Eve events in Kansas City.

------

Ali Hoxie can be reached at ali.hoxie@kshb.com

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @ali_hoxie

Connect on Facebook: