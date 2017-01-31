Old Aztec Theater in Shawnee to receive facelift

SHAWNEE, Kan. - For years everyone in Shawnee would dress up and drive or take a horse drawn carriage to the Aztec Theater. It’s been a staple since the Roaring 20’s. But it looks much different these days.

Part of the building is boarded up, the paint is peeling. It’s been closed for years now and is in need of repair. It’s a block away from Pegah’s Family Restaurant on Johnson Drive. Many of the regulars there were once regulars at the theater, including Beverly Wing.

“My parents were pretty strict about things," Wing said. "And so I snuck in and I’m sitting here watching this movie with this boy, and I’m like 'Oh My Gosh.' Every time that door would open I just thought that’s my parents. I’m gonna get it.”

Liam Tripp and his wife Marie are looking to restore the old theater. But first they’re asking for the public’s input. They plan to bring back the look of old with two film projectors. Moviegoers can see the old classics as well as new releases.

Some have also expressed interest in a fine arts center or some other multi-purpose space.

The Tripp’s plan on hearing more ideas from anyone interested. There’s a meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at the Shawnee Library, located at 13811 Johnson Drive. The informational meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

-----

