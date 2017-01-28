One killed, one injured in shooting on Prospect

One man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Prospect early Saturday morning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Gunfire rang out in a Kansas City neighborhood early Saturday morning, killing one person.

Kansas City police were called to the 2600 block of 29th Street just after 4:00 a.m.

Police found two people, a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, who was in his 20's, died of his injuries. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors told 41 Action News that they didn't hear the gunfire or any commotion coming from the multi-family dwelling. 

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police, or the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

