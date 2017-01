One man killed, six injured as van rolls over on I-29

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. - One man was killed, six others injured when a Ford Econoline van rolled over on I-29 near Platte City early Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to I-29 at mile marker 20.8 about 12:18 Saturday morning.

The van, carrying twelve people was southbound in the left lane, when it went off the roadway and overturned.

The driver was ejected and hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Hnin Maung, 35, of Kansas City, Ks. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers suffered moderate injuries, and three others minor injuries. Five people were not injured in the crash.

Troopers are still searching for the unidentified vehicle involved, anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Highway Patrol.