One person killed when car crashes into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was killed when a car crashed into a building in Kansas City early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 85th & Hickman shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
There they discovered a vehicle crashed into a building.
One person was killed in the crash.
No word yet on what caused the accident.
An investigation is underway.
