Truck stop disturbance closes parts of Interstate 29 in Dearborn, north of Kansas City

DEARBORN, Mo. - One person is in custody after reports of someone waiving a gun around at a rest stop on Interstate 29 north of Kansas City.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the incident is over and the driver is in custody.

Law enforcement is working to identify the driver, who is at the Platte County jail.

All lanes of I-29 have reopened after officials shut down the interstate in both directions during their investigation.

Authorities said the man with the gun was situated in the northbound rest area, but was pointing the gun at the southbound lanes.

The 41 Action News helicopter showed traffic backed up for miles.

Because traffic was backing up, the Missouri Highway Patrol re-routed drivers on southbound Interstate 29 in St. Joseph to eastbound 36 over to Cameron, then Interstate 35.

Brennan Willoughby was on his way to Idaho when he stopped at the rest stop to sleep. He woke up to a cop banging on his camper telling him he, his wife and daughter needed to evacuate.

“We was about three hours in our nap, you know officers beating on the door saying come on we got to go,” said Willoughby.

As he was being escorted away from the rest stop he noticed just how many police officers were on scene.

“They had the interstate shut down, cops on both sides of the road. I mean armed vehicles, there’s probably 20 cop vehicles there,” said Willoughby.

Others were stuck in traffic along northbound I-29 for hours.

“We’ve been an hour and more, and it kind of looks like this is just a disaster for a holiday weekend for all the travel,” said Duane Dixon of Sedalia.

“By the time he hit Platte City, we were coming out of Olathe... By the time we got to Platte City it was still clear but you got about two, three miles north of Platte City and it’s been a parking lot,” said Tim Baumgardner of Olathe.

Workers at Trex Mart, just north of the rest stop, told 41 Action News that they were told to stay in the center of the building in case the gunman starts shooting.

