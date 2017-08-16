People in Kansas City rally in support of DACA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas and Missouri Dream Alliance organization sponsored a rally Tuesday at the Vietnam Memorial at 41st and Broadway.

The demonstration was designed to encourage people to join their movement.

Dreamers are the children who were brought into the United States illegally by their parents. Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of the Dream Alliance executive order by President Barack Obama. The specific title is the Deferred Action Against Childhood Arrivals or DACA. It gives dreamers the right to get work permits and attend college.

At the rally, DACA supporters admitted they are worried President Donald Trump could end DACA. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is on record saying he supports deporting dreamers.

Rally organizers believe deporting dreamers or ending DACA would be an economic mistake.

"Work permits, removing driver’s licenses, so 800,000 people are being taken away, put back in the shadows and they could no longer work legally so they can no longer provide for their families and they can no longer provide anything to society," said Alex Martinez, co-organizer of the rally.