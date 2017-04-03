People, pets rally to support GO Bonds, proposed animal shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On Sunday, City leaders aimed to bring together the community and their pets at rally supporting Kansas City's 123 GO Bonds initiative.

The rally was held Sunday afternoon at the Nichols Fountain in Mill Creek Park. The event featured pets and their owners showing support for a new KC animal shelter, which would be funded through the GO Bonds.

Of the $50 million in bonds, $32 million of the total would go toward making the city's public buildings accessible to the disabled. The new animal shelter would receive $14 million of the total.

The current shelter facility is over 45 years old and was originally built to be a construction shed for equipment used to construct Arrowhead Stadium.

Voters head to the polls on April 4th.

