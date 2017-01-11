Police: 2 injured after school bus and truck collide in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two people have been injured after a truck collided with a school bus in east Kansas City.

Police were called to 23rd and Van Brunt around 6:15 a.m. following a report of a crash. Officials say the school bus driver and the truck driver were both injured.

The condition of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Authorities have confirmed the bus belonged to University Academy.

There was one child on the bus, but they were not injured.

A witness told 41 Action News the truck ran a red light and hit the bus, but that has not yet been confirmed by police.

