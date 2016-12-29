Police investigate shooting at Plaza Library parking garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Plaza Library parking garage.

One person was shot and killed, according to police.

The parking garage is closed while police investigate.

#Breaking: Reports of a shooting victim found on the ground inside Plaza library parking garage. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/pYoU7AHuEq — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) December 29, 2016

Police directing traffic at 49th/Main. Reports of possible shooting victim found inside Plaza library parking garage pic.twitter.com/rMTVtWZs9E — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) December 29, 2016

Police said two male suspects in white T-shirts drove away in a dark colored, possibly maroon, Chevrolet Impala or Malibu.

A library spokeswoman said building security told the library and businesses in the building operations can continue as normal.

