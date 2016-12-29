Police investigate shooting at Plaza Library parking garage

2:37 PM, Dec 29, 2016
Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed at the Plaza Library parking garage on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Plaza Library parking garage.

One person was shot and killed, according to police.

The parking garage is closed while police investigate.

Police said two male suspects in white T-shirts drove away in a dark colored, possibly maroon, Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. 

A library spokeswoman said building security told the library and businesses in the building operations can continue as normal.

This is a developing story. Stay with 41 Action News and KSHB.com for updates.  

