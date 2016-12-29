Police investigate shooting at Plaza Library parking garage

Clear
Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed at the Plaza Library parking garage on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
The parking garage is closed while police investigate.
#Breaking: Reports of a shooting victim found on the ground inside Plaza library parking garage. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/pYoU7AHuEq— Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) December 29, 2016
Police directing traffic at 49th/Main. Reports of possible shooting victim found inside Plaza library parking garage pic.twitter.com/rMTVtWZs9E— Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) December 29, 2016
Police said two male suspects in white T-shirts drove away in a dark colored, possibly maroon, Chevrolet Impala or Malibu.
A library spokeswoman said building security told the library and businesses in the building operations can continue as normal.
This is a developing story. Stay with 41 Action News and KSHB.com for updates.
