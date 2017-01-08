Police shoot, kill armed, suicidal man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Independence police shot and killed and armed, suicidal man Saturday night.

Officers were called to 18926 E. 37th Terrace South on an armed, suicidal male just before 7:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they encountered a man outside an apartment armed with a shotgun.

Officers removed other occupants of the apartment to a safe location.

As the officers began to communicate with the man he pointed the shotgun in the direction of the officers and one of the officers shot him.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

The officer is on paid leave while an investigation is underway.