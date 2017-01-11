Prairie Village staple set to close its doors permanently

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS - A store that has made a name for itself in Prairie Village for more than 50 years, is saying goodbye.

Tiffany Town, a place that’s been a staple in the community since July 5th, 1964, is closing its doors for good.

It’s a store many residents grew to love.

“It's sad, it's so convenient,” Prairie Village resident, Susan Sweeney said. “I call Prairie Village, Perfect Village and it just added to the perfectness of Prairie Village.”

For Melissa Foster, it’s a place she went to since she was a child.

“When I think of Prairie Village, I think of Tiffany Town,” Foster said. “It's been here for since my dad lived around here.”

Owner Bob Harsh says it was 52 years ago when he opened the store.

“When I was 21, I was working downtown at the department store and my father found out about a store that was here that was for sale,” Harsh said. “It was a bookstore, little store, so we purchased it.”

Harsh says it just went on from there. But as he gets older, he says it’s time for a change.

“You know you're taking things up and down the stairs and figuring the fixtures and all the shelves and everything else. It's a lot of physical work, so it's a tough business,” Harsh said. “It's not an old guy business.

He will soon be focusing on retirement.

“Lease is up, it's time to go, you know,” he said. “75 years old and it would be nice to not have to be tied down."

Although closing its doors for good, it’s a place that’s made its name in Prairie Village.

For every occasion, they have something, so I'm really going to miss it,” Sweeney said.

“We really appreciate all the support from the community through the years,” Harsh said. “I hate leaving. We might've left sooner if not that everybody loved shopping here so much. And just very fortunate to have great employees through the years.”

Tiffany Town will close its doors permanently on February 28th.

Harsh says someone is going to lease the space. As of right not, it’s unknown what it’ll be used for.

