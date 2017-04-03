Reward increases for tips in murder of man walking his dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Friends of a man killed while walking his dog are now contributing money to help to raise the reward amount for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Police found David Lenox dead from a gunshot wound at the Willow Creek apartment complex at 9900 block of Walnut on Feb. 27.

Ten days ago, Lenox’s children raised the amount to $10,000 on what would have been his 67th birthday.

Now, Lenox’s friends, Diane Forgy, president of Overland Chauffeured Services of Leawood, Kansas, and her sister, are adding $2,000 to the reward amount.

According to the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, a number of anonymous tips have been received, but additional details are requested.

The current reward stands at $12,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KC Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

