Sculptures made out of canned goods to be donated to Harvesters

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Local architecture and design firms are getting creative with their donations to Harvesters food bank.

Teams built sculptures made out of canned goods for the Canstruction project at Oak Park Mall. They used 46,000 cans, which will provide 41,000 meals.

Sunfresh grocery store donated up to $1000 to each of the 13 teams to buy cans.

Some of the designs included a Pikachu, a high-heel shoe, and a grill.

The sculptures will be on display at Oak Park Mall until March 2.

