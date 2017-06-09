Security cameras help neighbors feel safe along Independence Ave. in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - New security cameras installed along Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri are proving to be helpful to police.

The Independence neighborhood on Kansas City’s northeast side has a well-known reputation.

“I think when you say Independence Avenue, people immediately think prostitution, drugs, crime,” said Clay Turpin who lives nearby.

When you look up the area on websites like Crime Reports, there are dozens of recent reports. June 5-8 there were nearly 30 crimes reported.

But now security cameras, donated by the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District, are helping catch criminals.

Kansas City Police Department doesn't want to share where the cameras are located, but officers did say they cover Independence Avenue from The Paseo to Bennington Avenue.

“Extra eyes to help solve crimes,” said CID Manager Bobbi Baker-Hughes.

Those extra eyes have been successful in the one week they’ve been active. The cameras assisted in two different investigations.

“Two great successes that have already happened. A kidnapped victim was dropped off in our neighborhood and our cameras were able to locate her when she called in to 911,” said Baker-Hughes.

The cameras also provided police helpful information after a man was hit by a car.

Jose Hernandez is a business owner along Independence Avenue, he says he’s very grateful something is being done to catch criminals.

"Maybe like two weeks ago, we got robbed in the bakery. Someone broke the window, came in here, took the cash register and left,” said Hernandez.

His family owned bakery, Elvira’s, has been targeted many times. There have been several robberies, but the most frightening crime happened a few months ago.

“My dad suffered, he was the victim of a stab,” said Hernandez, "He was coming out of the bakery at like two in the morning and just bad luck. He ran into some random people who wanted to take his phone and he didn't want to give him his phone and he got stabbed for it."

The cameras were not in use during the assault, but Hernandez says he hopes their presence will help prevent another one.

"I mean I feel like they are doing something, you know, and I feel like if it's in the right direction than that's good,” said Hernandez.

While the goal of the cameras is to help solve crimes after they occur, many in the community share the hope that this new technology will also help prevent it.

"That's good and maybe if the word gets out then the crime will clear out of here and people can come down here and enjoy the things that kind of give it a unique flavor in Kansas City that you can't find a lot of other places.” said Turpin.

Baker-Hughes says other CID managers have already approached police about putting up similar cameras in their neighborhoods.