KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two shooting victims in separate vehicles arrived at Research Medical Center about twenty minutes apart early Saturday.

Police say a victim arrived at the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police have not yet confirmed a crime scene.

Then about twenty minutes later another shooting victim showed up at the hospital. The second victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Again no crime scene has been confirmed.

No other details have been released, and police are not yet saying if they believe the shootings are related.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 816 474-TIPS.

