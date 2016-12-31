Small plane crash lands in Lee's Summit park

Gary Brauer
8:25 AM, Dec 31, 2016
A small plane crashed at Lea McKeighan Park in Lee's Summit on Dec. 31.

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - A small plane crashed in a Lee's Summit Park at about 8:00 Saturday morning. 

The plane was found in parking lot at Lea McKeighan Park, near Chipman and Douglas.

Police say the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft. He or she had serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A release from police says the plane departed from Lee's Summit Municipal Airport at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning. The pilot reported trouble shortly after take off but the cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

