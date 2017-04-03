KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The South KC Alliance is gathering people for a meeting at the South Patrol Police Station to talk about new developments in the area, as well as ballot issues for April 4.

Cerner recently opened its first two buildings of its South Kansas City campus.

About 16,000 people work there and it has started moving workers into those buildings.

A timeline for the next phase is expected Monday night.

More information is expected about the Red Bridge Shopping Center as Wonderscope Children’s Museum and the Mid Continent Library move to the area. They expect this to bring 100,000 visitors.

The museum project is $12 million and is slated to break ground late in 2018. It will stay at its location in Shawnee until then.

April 4 ballot issues Speakers will talk about a possible sales tax plan called the East Side Tax.

Sales tax would go up 1/8th cent. This is a competing plan to GO Bonds, which raises property tax. The East Side tax would specifically help the East side.

Something else on the ballot is a question if voters want to reduce the fine for having 35 grams of marijuana or less from $500 to $25 as well as no jail time.

Supporters say it will less crippling for low income families and reduce stress on courts.

Critics say marijuana use is too heavy in the city and the weak punishment will not detour use.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at 9701 Marion Park Dr, Kansas City, MO.

-----

