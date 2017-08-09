Three cars burn up in fiery overnight hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The driver in a fiery hit-and-run managed to get away after speeding into several parked cars along Olive Street overnight.

Several people who live and park their cars near the intersection of 56th and Olive woke Wednesday morning to flames, emergency crews and -- eventually -- tow trucks. Three cars were completely torched in the fire and had to be hauled away.



Police said a vehicle speeding down Olive crashed into a line of parked cars around 2 a.m. The sheer impact of the crash started the multi-vehicle fire.



Neighbors said they saw the driver run off after the wreck.

If you know anything about this crash, call police.

