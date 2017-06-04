Stolen vehicle allegedly causes car to hit house in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A car crashed into a house after it reportedly collided with a stolen vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday.

Moses Adams told 41 Action News that he spotted his truck at a gas station after it was stolen on Friday. He said he decided to follow the vehicle but the occupants apparently noticed him and attempted to flee.

"I pulled into the service station to confront them," Adams said. "They backed up and took off. I followed them on the phone trying to dial 911. These guys were in a flurry trying to get away from me."

That's when they allegedly struck another vehicle, which hit a nearby house near E. 42nd Street and Tracy Avenue. The men who allegedly stole the truck fled the scene.

A homeowner has damage to his house and car after auto thieves take a dangerous ride. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/jZLdtxIxbi — LisaBenson (@LisaBensonTV) June 3, 2017

Two women were transported to the hospital after the incident. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Kansas City police have seen an increase in auto thefts this year.

According to their latest numbers, in March 933 vehicles were reported stolen. It's an increase of 5 percent from the same time period in 2016.

Police provided the following advice to drivers: