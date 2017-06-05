Suspect in deadly road rage shooting pleads not guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - John Young is the man police say shot and killed 19-year-old Christopher Hutson last Thursday afternoon at 104th and Holmes.

Young made his first court appearance on multiple charges that include murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court records 41 Action News obtained, showed a witness told police the suspect drove up next to Hutson's car and yelled, "Learn how to [explicit] drive" before firing shots in the car. Hutson was shot and later died from his injuries.

Hutson was coming back from a sonogram appointment with his girlfriend who is seven months pregnant.

Police release a photo last week, hoping to find any information of the blue four-door sedan.

According to records, someone called the homicide unit and provided them with the name John Young. After running computer checks, traffic cameras of the vehicle's license plate matched Young's vehicle registration.

Young has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bond is set at $250,000 and he's scheduled to return to court in two weeks.