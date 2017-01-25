KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A teen was shot while riding with friends along I-70 and Manchester Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Now, police want to find the gunman.
The shooting happened about 10:30 Monday night. The 17-year-old driver asked us to conceal his identity but wanted to tell his story.
The teen told police he was headed west on I-70 when a car pulled beside him, slowed down and then pulled up again on the driver side firing and a single shot into the rear of the driver's side of the car.
The bullet hit his 16-year-old friend in the leg who was sitting in the backseat.