KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A teen was shot while riding with friends along I-70 and Manchester Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Now, police want to find the gunman.

The shooting happened about 10:30 Monday night. The 17-year-old driver asked us to conceal his identity but wanted to tell his story.

The teen told police he was headed west on I-70 when a car pulled beside him, slowed down and then pulled up again on the driver side firing and a single shot into the rear of the driver's side of the car.

The bullet hit his 16-year-old friend in the leg who was sitting in the backseat.

"He started screaming, he was like 'I got shot.' It almost hit his stomach. It was a good thing that it didn't hit his stomach. His jacket was ripped too." said the unidentified driver.

Police are still investigating the motive and looking for the gunman.

"Not sure if any words were exchanged that's under investigation at this time, not sure if road rage is a factor. All of that is under investigation," said Captain Stacey Graves, KCPD.

The victim was treated and released from Children's Mercy Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact police.

