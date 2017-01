KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The KC Pet Project is working to help care for a dog that was rescued from a cruel and neglectful home.

King was found by Kansas City, Missouri Animal Control on Friday afternoon. The KC Pet Project said he was unconscious with something tied around his neck, making him unable to move when they found him. He began having seizures and his organs started failing.

The team began warming therapy and IV fluids upon arrival to the shelter. X-rays revealed King was also suffering from starvation.

King

They said they worked with BluePearl Veterinary Partners to improve King’s condition.

After around-the-clock care over the weekend, King is now able to stand, walk and gives kisses to the staff. They are currently accepting donations to help King and other dogs like him.

