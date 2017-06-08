There's a new plan to close Kansas City parks overnight to improve safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo - The Kansas City Neighborhood Safety Committee has a proposal to have set hours at all Kansas City parks.

Under the plan, all Kansas City parks would be closed daily from midnight to 5 a.m.

The proposed ordinance is in response to four unsolved murders in and around the Indian Creek Trail in the last year.

Until now, Kansas City parks have not had set hours; parks were open anytime day or night.

Council members on the committee, residents and neighborhood association leaders supported the plan during testimony at the committee meeting Wednesday.

The committee will recommend the new ordinance on Thursday at the City Council meeting.

If the City Council approves the plan, the new park hours could go into effect immediately.