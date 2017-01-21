KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Thousands of women turned out to Washington Square Park to protest President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The scene right now near @UnionStationKC. Several thousand here for #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/MYkxVibjzA — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 21, 2017

The scene right now near @UnionStationKC. Several thousand here for #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/MYkxVibjzA — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 21, 2017

-----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: