KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Three people were shot while riding in their car just before 2:30 Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Missouri on a shooting.

Upon arrival officers located two victims with non life-threatening injuries - both shot in the shoulder. They were transported with serious injuries.

The pair say they were driving on a highway when they were shot.

A short time later a third victim arrived at a local hospital with a non live-threatening gunshot wound.

He says he was in the vehicle with the other two victims.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.