Travel ban tears UMKC student and mother from her family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The last few days are a dark period in the chapter of the Belhaj's American dream.

Fatma Abdalaa, the matriarch of this household went overseas for her sister's wedding two weeks ago. But now she's stuck in Libya as result of President Trump's executive order.

"I told them I had a valid visa. I got it a few days before the executive order was released but they say 'no these are the orders and you are banned or you cannot board on our flight,'" Abdalaa said in a phone interview.

Fatma and her husband, Usama Belhaj, left Libya with their daughter, Malk, six years ago primarily for a better education.

"I left my country, I left my mom, sister, brother and everything because I want to study here," Belhaj said.

Abdalaa is just eight months away from finishing her PhD in Pharmacy at UMKC. But now everything is on hold.

"Just being far from my children is the hardest thing for any mom how can any mom feel if you have little kids that are far way and you cannot reach them there's nothing harder than this situation," Abdalaa said.

That's why she isn't giving up hope.

"I received many emails and any people are trying to stand with me and are fighting for me so I still have hope in America. That this is the country of democracy and freedom," Abdalaa said.

UMKC said in a statement Monday the situation overseas remains fluid and they're continuing to monitor it.

