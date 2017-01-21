Two killed, one injured in crash on Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two people were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on Prospect early Saturday morning.

Police were called to 73rd and Prospect about 4:45 Saturday morning on a crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that apparently hit a pole.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, another suffered life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: