Two killed, one injured in crash on Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two people were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on Prospect early Saturday morning.
Police were called to 73rd and Prospect about 4:45 Saturday morning on a crash.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that apparently hit a pole.
Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, another suffered life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
