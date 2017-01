Three people killed, one child and one adult injured in KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Three people were killed, and one child and one adult were injured in a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at The Trails at the Ridge Apartments near I-435 and Booth in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the three victims who died were adults. One child and one adult were injured in the shooting and were taken to hospitals.

The victims all came from one apartment.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

