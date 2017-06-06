U2 coming to Arrowhead Stadium September 12

41 Action News Staff
8:20 AM, Jun 6, 2017
3 hours ago

VANCOUVER, BC - MAY 12: (L-R) The Edge, Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. of rock band U2 perform on stage during their 'The Joshua Tree World Tour' opener at BC Place on May 12, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Andrew Chin
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - U2 is coming to Kansas City.

The band will play at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 12 at noon.

Ticket prices start at $35 with general admission floor tickets at $70, according to a Live Nation news release.

There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com starting Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. through Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m. local times for U2.com subscribers who may have missed the previous presale along with new subscribers. The news release said there will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales.

There will also be special Chiefs presales. The Jackson County resident presale will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9 while a presale for Kansas City Chiefs Season Ticket Members, corporate partners and Arrowhead Stadium suite members will start at noon on Friday. The presale for Chiefs Kingdom Reward members will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday. 

All presale tickets sold through the Chiefs are only eligible for lower level, Scout Investments Club Level and upper level seating and there is a 4 ticket limit, according to a news release from the Chiefs.

Click here for more information on the special Chiefs presales.

U2 The Joshua Tree Tour added new shows in North America, Mexico and South America due to demand, according to a news release from Live Nation. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top