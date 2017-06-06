U2 coming to Arrowhead Stadium September 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - U2 is coming to Kansas City.

The band will play at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 12 at noon.

Ticket prices start at $35 with general admission floor tickets at $70, according to a Live Nation news release.

There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com starting Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. through Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m. local times for U2.com subscribers who may have missed the previous presale along with new subscribers. The news release said there will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales.

There will also be special Chiefs presales. The Jackson County resident presale will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9 while a presale for Kansas City Chiefs Season Ticket Members, corporate partners and Arrowhead Stadium suite members will start at noon on Friday. The presale for Chiefs Kingdom Reward members will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday.

All presale tickets sold through the Chiefs are only eligible for lower level, Scout Investments Club Level and upper level seating and there is a 4 ticket limit, according to a news release from the Chiefs.

Click here for more information on the special Chiefs presales.

U2 The Joshua Tree Tour added new shows in North America, Mexico and South America due to demand, according to a news release from Live Nation.