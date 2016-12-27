Video shows Caesar the dog recovering after nearly freezing to death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Caesar, the dog found nearly comatose after being left outside in dangerously cold temperatures, is making gradual progress in his recovery.

Two video clips released by Missouri German Shepherd Rescue show Caesar up and walking around with some assistance. Nancy Campbell, a spokesperson for the rescue, says he's still having trouble moving around and doesn't put weight on one of his back legs.

Campbell thinks a lot of his pain has subsided but his back end still seems to be painful. He also keeps his head down most of the time. That may be partly due to weakness and partly because he's nervous.

