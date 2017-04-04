Violent crime costs taxpayers millions

Family is everything to Bridgette Johnson. You can see her excitement as she combs through photo albums and explains the generations with pride. Unfortunately, the last two generations have had similar experiences.
“Actually sitting there, preparing the obituary, finding pictures, I never thought I’d be going through that,” Johnson told 41 Action News. “So then I got to thinking, I know how my mother felt when she got to plan my brother’s funeral because he was murdered.”
The void the Johnsons and other families feel has also translated into a lot of money. A few years ago KC Nova paid for a study to see how much every crime costs taxpayers.
In 2013, the city’s 100 murders cost Kansas City residents $8.9 million. Aggravated assaults cost nearly $33,000. These costs include everything from first responders, to theft and property damage, even psychological stress.