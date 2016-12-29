Volunteers build dog houses for neglected animals in KC metro

RAYTOWN, Mo. - Animal advocacy groups are building 10 dog houses to pass out to dogs in need this winter.

Awww! Hunter was bald & covered in fleas when they found him. Now look at him omg 😽😽😽 pic.twitter.com/UWbdBhzReh — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) December 29, 2016

From 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon, volunteers will be out at Home Depot on Linwood Boulevard.

Each dog house they build will be insulated and have a windshield.

And Hope. She was skin & bones, but now look how pretty she is! pic.twitter.com/gyv1IX2Ow5 — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) December 29, 2016

Home Depot donated all the materials.

Chain of Hope, a rescue and outreach organization based out of Raytown, is partnering with Voice For Animals for the event.

Ideally, home owners should always bring their animals indoors with inclement weather. If an animal is to be outside in winter, they need an insulated shelter with hay and unfrozen water.

Look at this little cross-eyed baby! Her name is Birdie. 😻💛 pic.twitter.com/Yb8f4jkDRx — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) December 29, 2016

To help out, call Chain of Hope at 816-221-8080.

Poor Wyatt was chained up for 12 YEARS. Now he's doing much better at Chain of Hope ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YrVSFibn3E — Sarah Plake (@SarahPlakeTV) December 29, 2016

