Volunteers build dog houses for neglected animals in KC metro

Sarah Plake
12:40 PM, Dec 29, 2016

Animal advocacy groups are building 10 dog houses to pass out to dogs in need this winter.

RAYTOWN, Mo. - Animal advocacy groups are building 10 dog houses to pass out to dogs in need this winter.

From 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon, volunteers will be out at Home Depot on Linwood Boulevard.

Each dog house they build will be insulated and have a windshield.

Home Depot donated all the materials.

Chain of Hope, a rescue and outreach organization based out of Raytown, is partnering with Voice For Animals for the event.

Ideally, home owners should always bring their animals indoors with inclement weather. If an animal is to be outside in winter, they need an insulated shelter with hay and unfrozen water.

To help out, call Chain of Hope at 816-221-8080.

