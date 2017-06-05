Will a curfew curtail violence along Indian Creek Trail?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - An ordinance is going before the city council that would ban people from being in a handful of city parks from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The council had already been working on the ordinance. Stacey Johnson-Cosby with the South KC Alliance gathered support for it.

"It's not citywide, it's just certain parks and trails that have had incidents the police and the council are concerned about," Johnson-Cosby said.

After a recent string of four murders along the Indian Creek Trail, she says a curfew is needed now more than ever.

"The last trail incident was walking distance from my house. Two of the four are really close to my house, and it's a concern for not only me but my other neighbors. Our goal is to make sure that it stops," Johnson-Cosby said.

Police are already increasing patrols along the trail with talks of adding cameras and lighting.

They'd also have to beef up patrols at Budd Park, Case Park, Cooley Park, Hidden Valley Park, Kessler Park, Mulkey Square Park, and Ilus Davis Park.

"This ordinance gives the police a tool that if someone is doing something he shouldn't be doing, they can remove them," Johnson-Cosby said.

Neighbors plan to testify in favor of the ordinance at the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the 26th floor of City Hall.

See the ordinance here.