WWI Museum in KC to serve as centerpiece of 100-year anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City’s Liberty Memorial has long been a centerpiece of the city’s downtown skyline.

In April, it will also serve as the centerpiece of the country’s commemoration of the 100-year anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I.

On April 6, the National World War I Museum and Memorial will transform into the nation’s official ceremony commemorating the anniversary with a morning of events that will feature flyovers from the Patrouille de France and a B-2 stealth bomber and an opening video narrated by Kevin Costner.

Organizers with the Centennial Commission say delegations and ambassadors from several nations including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, U.S. Senators from Missouri, Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill, the governors from Missouri and Kansas, Eric Greitens and Sam Brownback, are among a list of those attending.

The commission also invited United States President Donald Trump, but so far there has not been any announcement that the president will be in attendance.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. and roughly 3,000 tickets wereavailable to the public. As of April 3, the event is sold out, organizers said.

The outdoor event will go on rain or shine, though inclement weather could force the cancelation of the outdoor public portion of the event.

Gates open at 6 a.m. on the day of the event. Those attending the ceremony must arrive before 9 a.m. to allow for security screening.

While chairs will not be provided, organizers say blankets are allowed. A complete list of prohibited items, as well as parking and other information, is on the event’s website.

Organizers say they are working with the city on parking options and are encouraging attendees to use public transportation to get to the event. In addition, several streets will be blocked off in the area starting at 5 a.m. April 6.

