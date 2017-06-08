New Amazon Fulfillment Center to fill 1,000 positions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kansas City, Kansas is still under construction, but before they can pack up and ship out products, they need to be fully staffed.

Amazon is looking to hire on over 1,000 new employees.

"The more jobs that we can provide for Kansans and also Wyandotte County citizens, that will also just help the community as a whole, so we're all very excited to see the number of turnouts coming through," Matt Campbell, Business Services Manager said.

There’s no opening date for the new facility on Riverview Avenue but over 200 people have been showing up to the job fair events, eager to apply.

Rayshad Walker is just one applicant excited to see the job fair come to his neighborhood.

"For at least 1,000 people in my community to get a good opportunity to work, that's pretty cool," Walker said.

He came with his mother to the fair. They’re hoping to work for Amazon together.

"We never really get to hang out like one-on-one, so it would be pretty cool if we could work together," Walker said.

Amazon is hiring for full-time positions, you just have to meet a few requirements.

"Being 18, having a high school diploma, being able to lift 49-pounds and standing 10 to 12 hours," Campbell said.

If you don’t meet those requirements, don’t worry. Kansas City Kansas Community College is at the job fair to help you take your next step.

"What a lot of people don't know is that we have classes as short as one week that can put a person in a job that's about 15 to 17 dollars an hour," said Alicia Hooks, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship and Workforce Center.

After a short intake form, you’ll be directed to the right spot for further help. The job fair will continue June 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at Frank Rushton Elementary School. It will also continue every Wednesday and Thursday through the month of June.

• Thursday, June 8, at Frank Rushton Elementary School, 2605 W. 43rd Ave.

• Wednesday, June 14, at Kansas City Kansas Community College Technical Center, 6565 State Ave.

• Thursday, June 15, at Turner Recreation Commission, 831 S. 55th St.

• Wednesday, June 21, at Edwardsville Community Center, 696 S. 3rd St., Edwardsville.

• Thursday, June 22, at White Church Elementary School, 2226 N. 85th St.

If you’re unable to attend future job fairs, you can apply online.