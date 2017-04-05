Go Bond initiatives pass with Kansas City voters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - All of the 123 GO Bond initiatives passed in Kansas City.
One bond will provide funding to go to improving and repairing infrastructure such as bridges and sidewalks. The second will address flooding in the Kansas City area. The final GO Bond is aimed at creating a new animal shelter and making city buildings and sidewalks more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A suggested change to Kansas City's marijuana law also passed with Kansas City voters. Under current city law, if you get caught with 35 grams or less of marijuana you face jail time and up to a $500 fine. But under the new ordinance, the jail time goes out the window and the max fine would be $25.
The tax to improve East KCMO neighborhoods also passed. The neighborhoods will receive almost $9 million dollars from taxpayer money.
Voters in Independence and Park Hill District approved millions in bonds for school improvement.
For results check your county's election board website.