Police: JoCo man charged with sodomy after sexually abusing minor for nearly a decade

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Spring Hill man has been charged with criminal sodomy after he allegedly sexually violated a minor for nearly a decade.

Police say Travis Grimes, 22, allegedly sexually assaulted a then 5-year-old victim. The abuse lasted until the victim was 14 years of age, according to authorities.

The crime was reported to law enforcement between August 2014 – August 2015.

Grimes is currently in the Johnson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

He will make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: