Police: JoCo man charged with sodomy after sexually abusing minor for nearly a decade

Clear
HI: 53°
LO: 25°
HI: 41°
LO: 31°
HI: 47°
A Spring Hill man has been charged with criminal sodomy after he allegedly had sex with a minor for nearly a decade.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Spring Hill man has been charged with criminal sodomy after he allegedly sexually violated a minor for nearly a decade.
Police say Travis Grimes, 22, allegedly sexually assaulted a then 5-year-old victim. The abuse lasted until the victim was 14 years of age, according to authorities.
The crime was reported to law enforcement between August 2014 – August 2015.
Grimes is currently in the Johnson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
He will make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
------
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: