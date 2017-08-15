2 children dead, 7 others hurt in Overland Park apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An apartment fire in Overland Park has killed two children and hurt at least seven others, fire officials said Tuesday morning.

The fire started before 2:30 a.m. near 89th and Glenwood at the Colonial Gardens apartment complex.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes said a woman in the same unit as the two children suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Among those injured were two men with significant burns, Rhodes said. Two other children were also hurt. Crews said people were jumping from the back of the building's upper level to escape the flames.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital due to heat exhaustion. Both are expected to recover.

Emergency responders also treated a volunteer photographer for heat exhaustion. He was on scene taking photos for the county.

Overland Park Fire Chief Bryan Dehner said that crews arriving first on scene reported the closest working fire alarm was not even in the building that caught fire, but a building or two down the row. He said crews had no issue accessing the building to fight the fire once they arrived.

"It's my understanding we did not [hear any smoke detectors]," said Dehner. "The closest we heard was in the fourth building farthest removed from the fire, so we have a lot to figure out."

Neighbors told our reporter the two children who died were siblings. Their ages and identities were not immediately released.

The condition of the seven hospitalized victims remains unknown.

A dozen or more people have been displaced due to the fire and smoke damage to the building.

The cause of the fire had not been released early Tuesday, pending a thorough investigation in the light of day.

Per our research, this fire was Overland Park's first fatal fire since 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.