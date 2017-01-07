UPDATE: Missing Overland Park man found safe

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Overland Park police said Jerry Walker was found safe Friday afternoon in Portland, Oregon.

Police had asked for the public's help to find Walker, 76, who was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 5 in the 6500 block of W 103rd in Overland Park.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: