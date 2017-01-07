UPDATE: Missing Overland Park man found safe

41 Action News Staff
2:22 PM, Jan 6, 2017
3 hours ago

Jerry Walker was last seen on January 5 in the 6500 block of W 103rd in Overland Park. Photo courtesy Overland Park Police Dept.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Overland Park police said Jerry Walker was found safe Friday afternoon in Portland, Oregon. 

Police had asked for the public's help to find Walker, 76, who was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 5 in the 6500 block of W 103rd in Overland Park.

