Police search for missing Overland Park woman who was last seen Christmas Day

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police are searching for an Overland Park woman who went missing on Christmas Day.

Authorities say Diana C. Sekino, 36, was last seen on December 25 walking on foot in the 12400 block of W. 120th Terrace around 5 p.m. She was wearing a green sweater and black pants.

Sekino is 5'0", 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Sekino or know her whereabouts, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8731.

Please help us locate a missing person. pic.twitter.com/JBNy20jzYV — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) December 27, 2016

