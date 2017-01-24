1 dead, 1 injured during officer-involved shooting in Sugar Creek

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. - An officer-involved shooting in Sugar Creek, Missouri, has left one person dead and another person seriously injured.

Police say officers tried to stop two men driving a maroon sedan around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the two male suspects took off from the officers at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, both of the suspects were shot near McBride Street and Barreto Lane.

One of male suspects was pronounced dead at the scene and the other suspect sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury after being shot in the leg.

Both Independence police and Sugar Creek police were involved in the chase, but it's unclear at this time which police department was trying to make the first initial stop.

This story is developing. Stay with 41 Action News for the latest.

