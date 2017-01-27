Jackson County jury finds man guilty in child sex case

Steve Kaut
9:43 PM, Jan 26, 2017

Bryan Gray

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man will find out soon how long he will spend in prison for sex crimes on a young girl.

A jury in Jackson County Thursday found Bryan E. Gray, 44, guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy of a child and one count of child molestation.

A court document states the crimes occurred between April 2012 and March 2014 in a Northeast Kansas City house.

Police arrested Gray in July 2014, but he refused to talk to police without an attorney, the court document states.

No sentencing date has been set.

 

 

------

 

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top