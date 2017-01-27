Jackson County jury finds man guilty in child sex case

Clear
Bryan Gray
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man will find out soon how long he will spend in prison for sex crimes on a young girl.
A jury in Jackson County Thursday found Bryan E. Gray, 44, guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy of a child and one count of child molestation.
A court document states the crimes occurred between April 2012 and March 2014 in a Northeast Kansas City house.
Police arrested Gray in July 2014, but he refused to talk to police without an attorney, the court document states.
No sentencing date has been set.
