Jackson County jury finds man guilty in child sex case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man will find out soon how long he will spend in prison for sex crimes on a young girl.

A jury in Jackson County Thursday found Bryan E. Gray, 44, guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy of a child and one count of child molestation.

A court document states the crimes occurred between April 2012 and March 2014 in a Northeast Kansas City house.

Police arrested Gray in July 2014, but he refused to talk to police without an attorney, the court document states.

No sentencing date has been set.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: