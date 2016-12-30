Brewery boom: First brewery in Lee's Summit's history opens

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - The brewery boom is now hitting Lee’s Summit. 

A new brewery just opened its doors in downtown Lee’s Summit with another on the way. It's the first one in Lee's Summit's 151-year history. 

Fringe Beerworks just opened last week. 

By the end of the month it'll have three brewing kettles and a fermenter producing unique handcrafted beer. 

Co-founder Mark Myers has been mastering the craft on his own time for 25 years and feels Lee’s Summit's thriving downtown is a perfect landing spot for his brewery. 

"We have really good craft beers that we’re gonna make in small batches so that it's always high quality and it’s things you can't get anywhere else. You're gonna be able to come here and have our beers and right now this will be the only place that you can have it," said Myers. 

Fringe Beerworks is also co-founded by Eddie Pease. Myers and Pease won the craft homebrew category in Lee’s Summit’s Octoberfest competition this fall. 

Their current hours are Sunday through Wednesday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. 

Smoke Brewing Company is another brewery opening within the month. It’s just a block away from Fringe on Southeast Main. 

