Police investigate two triple shootings within 10 minutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating Saturday night after two triple shootings Saturday night leaving one person dead.

Officers were called to the 7100 block of Eastwood Trafficway just before 8:55 p.m. where three people had been shot. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of 9th and Washington on the report of a shooting. Police say two men and a woman were shot near The Peanut Downtown.

One of the male victims has died, and the two others have serious injuries but are expected to recover.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigations are ongoing.