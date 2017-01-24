Royals broadcasters remember special memories with Ventura

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 2: Starting pitcher Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals jokes with teammates as he walks off the field after the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on June 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Royals Broadcasters Joel Goldberg and Ryan Lefebvre witnessed Yordano Ventura’s passion on and off the field.

“There were two Yordano Venturas, the one on the pitcher's mound and the one away from the pitcher's mound,” said Ryan Lefebver.

Beyond Ventura’s 100 mph fastball, was an energetic, passionate and funny young man.

His passing leaves a hole in the heart of his team.

"These are grown men that are crying right now, that lost one of their brothers,” said Joel Goldberg.

Goldberg and Lafebvre both described Ventura as the team’s “little brother.”

"He loved to mess with me if I was in front of the camera,” Goldberg said. “There was a pretty good chance he was behind it while I was live, doing everything he could do to mess me up or make me laugh."

Though Ventura only spent four years in Kansas City, he’s given the Royals organization and its fans memories that will last a lifetime.

