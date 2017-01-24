Royals broadcasters remember special memories with Ventura

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Royals Broadcasters Joel Goldberg and Ryan Lefebvre witnessed Yordano Ventura’s passion on and off the field.

“There were two Yordano Venturas, the one on the pitcher's mound and the one away from the pitcher's mound,” said Ryan Lefebver.

Beyond Ventura’s 100 mph fastball, was an energetic, passionate and funny young man.

His passing leaves a hole in the heart of his team.

"These are grown men that are crying right now, that lost one of their brothers,” said Joel Goldberg.

Goldberg and Lafebvre both described Ventura as the team’s “little brother.”

"He loved to mess with me if I was in front of the camera,” Goldberg said. “There was a pretty good chance he was behind it while I was live, doing everything he could do to mess me up or make me laugh."

Though Ventura only spent four years in Kansas City, he’s given the Royals organization and its fans memories that will last a lifetime.

