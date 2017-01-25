Royals fan gives her winning auction item to Ventura family

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - As fans try to buy Yordano Ventura memorabilia to remember the young pitcher, one woman wants to give hers back.

Marilyn Kirn has a room full of unique Royals memories.

Among the autographed baseballs, photos and posters, is a small name plate hanging on the wall.

"I just kept going over and looking at it and thinking, this belongs back either to the Royals or his family. Somebody who really you know needs it, for comfort."

Kirn bid on Yordano Ventura’s 2016 Opening Day locker name plate. “I was like, I have got to bid on that because he is one of my favorite players."

It was a special edition, used for the first game back as World Champions.

That’s exactly why Kirn wants to give it to the people who loved Ventura the most.

She knows what they’re going through.

“My brother just passed away on December 20 and so, I was thinking about how comforting things can be for family," said Kirn.

She made the call to Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday and the Royals management gratefully accepted her request.

The team will ship Kirn’s beloved name plate down to Ventura’s mother, with many other meaningful memories.

“He's gone, but he's not going to be forgotten,” she said. “And that's going to be displayed hopefully somewhere where people will remember him."

