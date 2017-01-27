University of Kansas basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. suspended

Self: Violation not connected to alleged incident

41 Action News Staff
9:25 PM, Jan 26, 2017
1 hour ago

LAWRENCE, KS - DECEMBER 03: Carlton Bragg Jr. #15, Lagerald Vick #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks, and Reid Travis #22 of the Stanford Cardinal box out during a free throw in the game at Allen Fieldhouse on December 3, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire
Copyright Getty Images

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Carlton Bragg Jr. has been suspended indefinitely from the Kansas men's basketball team effective immediately, according to a news release from Kansas Athletics. 

“Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules,” Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said in a news release. “This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on Dec. 17.”

Bragg Jr. had previously been charged in connection to an incident with his girlfriend, but the charges were dropped. His girlfriend, Saleeha Soofi, was charged with battery.

------

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top