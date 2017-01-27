LAWRENCE, Kan. - Carlton Bragg Jr. has been suspended indefinitely from the Kansas men's basketball team effective immediately, according to a news release from Kansas Athletics.

“Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules,” Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said in a news release. “This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on Dec. 17.”

Bragg Jr. had previously been charged in connection to an incident with his girlfriend, but the charges were dropped. His girlfriend, Saleeha Soofi, was charged with battery.

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: