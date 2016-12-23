UPDATE: Baby found safe, Amber Alert canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A 5-month-old girl who went missing from Normandy, Missouri was found safe.

KSDK reports police said the baby, Eden, was dropped off at a home. The homeowner found the baby and called police.

The Normandy Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction that occurred at 7215 Natural Bridge Road in Normandy on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with MO plate PN4R7B. It was last seen at Church’s Chicken in Normandy.

