UPDATE: Baby found safe, Amber Alert canceled

41 Action News Staff
4:37 PM, Dec 22, 2016
3 hours ago
KSDK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A 5-month-old girl who went missing from Normandy, Missouri was found safe. 

KSDK reports police said the baby, Eden, was dropped off at a home. The homeowner found the baby and called police. 

The Normandy Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction that occurred at 7215 Natural Bridge Road in Normandy on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with MO plate PN4R7B. It was last seen at Church’s Chicken in Normandy.

