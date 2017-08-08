Group campaigns to raise Missouri minimum wage to $12 an hour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - On Tuesday, Kansas City voters can vote to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022. However, there is a catch. Even if KC voters say "yes," the state of Missouri has already said "no."

Gov. Eric Greitens allowed a bill to become law that bans cities in Missouri from having a minimum wage higher than the state's, which is $7.70 an hour.

Volunteers with "Raise Up Missouri" are trying to bring the minimum wage to a statewide vote.

The group wants to increase the minimum wage from $7.70 an hour to $8.60 in 2019. From there, they’d like to see wages go up 85 cents each year until they hit $12 an hour in 2023.

On Tuesday, they started a petition campaign to put increasing the minimum wage on the November 2018 ballot.

Sandy Hinson is a janitor at Crown Center. She said she thinks about all the families trying to feed their children, provide insurance, and pay their bills.

Hinson said she will help get signatures for the petition because some things are worth fighting for.

"I make minimum wage. I'm still working and over 70. I am working to make ends meet. It's hard. It's hard," said Hinson.

They need at least 100,000 signatures in six out of eight congressional districts.

Also on the City Hall steps was Rep. Judy Moran (D) who supports the vote.

"The only way we are going to increase low wage worker's wages is to take it to a statewide vote. I don't think hard working people, no matter what kind of job they have, should have to work on poverty wages," said Moran.

Supporters have until the first week of May to sign the petition.